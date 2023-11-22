According to the most recent Washington Capitals report, Evgeny Kuznetsov will be unable to play in tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Tarik El Bashir, from Monumental Sports Network, reported that Kuznetsov is currently dealing with an illness. This will be the second game that the 31-year-old center will miss due to his health condition.

Before his absence, Kuznetsov had been performing well, managing to score three points in his three games and taking seven shots on goal. The Capitals will undoubtedly feel his absence in the lineup considering his form and significant role within the team.

In the absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Connor McMichael will continue to fill in as the second-line center.

McMichael will also play on the No. 1 power-play unit, which is shouldered by Kuznetsov. This is an opportunity for McMichael to demonstrate his abilities and contribute to the team's success.

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s performance last season

Evgeny Kuznetsov, the center for the Washington Capitals faced a challenging season last year. Despite his abilities and past achievements, Kuznetsov only managed to score 12 goals and provide 43 assists, resulting in a total of 55 points in 81 games. This was a significant dip compared to his usual standards.

Kuznetsov also had a negative plus-minus rating of 26, indicating that the Capitals often conceded more goals than they scored when he was on the ice. Additionally, his shooting percentage hit a career low of seven percent, reflecting his struggles in converting scoring opportunities.

Brian MacLellan, the general manager of the Capitals, expressed his disappointment with Kuznetsov’s performance.

“For whatever reason, he never quite found his game," MacLellan said. "I mean, there are stretches where I thought he played well, but overall, I think he underperformed the season he had last year.”

However, it is essential to remember that every athlete can experience an off-season. There are factors that can affect a player’s performance, such as injuries, personal matters, or even shifts in team dynamics. Kuznetsov's struggles last season do not diminish his abilities or his potential to bounce back in the future.