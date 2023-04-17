Is Gabriel Vilardi playing tonight against the Edmonton Oilers? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - April 17, 2023

Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi will not be playing tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Vilardi suffered an upper-body injury near the end of the regular season, causing him to miss the final nine games. He skated on Saturday but did not participate in team practice, and is now confirmed to be left out of the squad for Game 1 along with star centre Kevin Fiala.

Zach Dooley @DooleyLAK Joonas Korpisalo will start Game 1 for the Kings.



Fiala and Vilardi won’t play tonight, but are not ruled out for the series. Joonas Korpisalo will start Game 1 for the Kings.Fiala and Vilardi won’t play tonight, but are not ruled out for the series.

Vilardi's absence could be a significant blow to the Los Angeles Kings. He had an impressive season with 23 goals and 18 assists in 63 games. The 22-year-old forward has been an integral part of the Kings' offense. His presence on the ice would certainly bolster the team's chances of victory.

However, the Kings may opt to use caution with Vilardi and give him more time to fully recover from his injury. The decision ultimately rests with the team's medical and coaching staff, who will assess his condition and make a determination on his playing status for Game 1.

While it remains uncertain whether Gabriel Vilardi will play tonight against the Edmonton Oilers, fans will have to wait for an official update from the team.

Gabriel Vilardi's Spectacular NHL Debut

Gabriel Vilardi's NHL debut was nothing short of spectacular, scoring a goal just 10 seconds into his first shift with the Los Angeles Kings on February 20, 2020. This was a moment Kings fans had been eagerly waiting for. Vilardi missed significant playing time due to a chronic back injury that had plagued him since his draft year.

Despite his injury setbacks, the Kings remained committed to Vilardi and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract in March 2018. It wasn't until the beginning of the 2019-20 season that Vilardi was fully healthy and able to showcase his skills with the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Vilardi was impressive with the Reign, scoring nine goals in 32 games. He caught the attention of the Kings' coaching staff and was called up to the NHL team. His debut was nothing short of spectacular. Vilardi scored a goal and an assist in Los Angeles' 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Despite playing just 10 games in his rookie season, Vilardi finished with seven points, showing flashes of his immense potential. The Kings and their fans are eagerly anticipating Vilardi's continued growth and development, hoping that he can become a cornerstone of the team's future success.

The Kings will face the Oilers tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 pm/ET.

Poll : 0 votes