"Is he getting traded": Corey Perry's healthy scratch for Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets has fans speculating veteran's future in Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks made a surprising move by listing forward Corey Perry as a healthy scratch against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The club described it as an "organizational decision," prompting many fans to speculate about the veteran's future in the Windy City.

In Perry's absence, the Blackhawks ended the contest with a lopsided 7-3 road defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena.

Ahead of the game, Perry took part in Tuesday's practice and was in his preferred position on the lineup. The move came as a surprise to many, given Perry's performances for the Hawks this season.

He's tied for third on the team in scoring with nine points (four goals and five points) in 16 games. Thus, it appears to be a different reason to scratch him from the lineup. Here's what fans said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Is he getting traded?"

"I smell a trade"

Here are some more reactions on X:

With a 5-12-1 record, the Blackhawks are just three points clear of the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks in the league standings. The Hawks next host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 24. The puck drops at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Corey Perry's NHL stats

Chicago Blackhawks v Vegas Golden Knights

Perry was selected with the No. 28 pick by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the 2004 NHL draft. He scored his debut goal in a game against the Edmonton Oilers on October 10, 2005, and went on to record a point in four consecutive games.

Corey Perry spent 14 seasons with the Ducks before signing for the Dallas Stars on the opening day of free agency in 2019. The 38-year-old forward had a brief stint of one season with the Stars and later joined the Habs, where he had a career of another year.

He later joined the Tampa Bay Lightning and spent two seasons with the team. In June of this year, the Bolts traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom Perry signed a one-year contract.

Corey Perry has played 1,273 games, recording 892 points on 421 goals and 471 assists in his 19-year career.