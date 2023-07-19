"Is this guy on crack" - Ilya Samsonov's arbitration demand leaves NHL fans appalled

As the NHL gears up for another exciting season, the news of Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov submitting salary numbers ahead of an arbitration hearing has sent shockwaves through the hockey community.

The stakes are high as both parties have presented vastly different figures, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the outcome of this crucial negotiation.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Arbitration filings in for Ilya Samsonov (TOR). Team: $2.4M; player $4.9M.

In the midst of the contract dispute, NHL fans took to Twitter to express their opinions and react to the salary proposals. Emotions ran high as one fan passionately commented:

"Leads olowballing their only good goalie."

ryan 🛸 @OTCellyy @FriedgeHNIC Leads lowballing their only good goalie

On the other side of the spectrum, another fan's reaction was marked with disbelief and perhaps a touch of sarcasm.

"$4.9 mil, is this guy on crack?"

Amidst the various reactions, one fan seemed dismissive of the entire negotiation process.

"Ha, not happening..."

However, there were still optimistic fans who offered their own take on the potential resolution. One hopeful supporter asserted:

"They'll sign him for 3.4."

Michael @Mill45J @FriedgeHNIC $2.4M they know he's a backup

Zeke The Leafs Guy @LeafsGuyZeke @FriedgeHNIC Player always files for more than he’s worth guys come on

Randall @agentofascent @FriedgeHNIC What is it anything over $4M Toronto can walk away from

frankie @snizzzzbone @FriedgeHNIC haven’t seen something this far apart since me and my wife

Jerry Jalome @JalomeJerry @FriedgeHNIC Someone let him know the Dubas deals are gone.

As the arbitration hearing approaches on Friday, the hockey world eagerly anticipates the outcome of this pivotal salary dispute. The figures presented by both parties have sparked passionate reactions from NHL fans, showcasing the deep connection of the fans with their teams and players.

How has Ilya Samsonov fared in the 2023 playoffs?

During the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ilya Samsonov has played nine games for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Going into Game 3, he had a record of four wins and as many losses, with a goals-against-average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .895.

Throughout his career in the playoffs, including the current season, the 26-year-old goalie has played a total of 16 playoff games and has a record of five wins and 10 losses. His goals-against-average is 3.06, and he has a save percentage of .902.

Ilya Samsonov was drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft. Before joining the Capitals, he played for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, gaining valuable experience.

He made his NHL debut on October 5, 2019, against the New York Islanders, leading the Capitals to a 2-1 victory with 25 saves. During his rookie season, he had an impressive 11-game win streak from November 30, 2019, to January 31, 2020. In his first NHL season, he played 26 games, starting 22 of them, and finished with a record of 16 wins and six losses.

In the 2023 season, Ilya Samsonov participated in 42 games, recording a record of 27 wins, 10 losses, and five ties. His goals-against-average for the season was 2.33, and maintained a save percentage of .919. So far in his NHL career, he has played 131 games and holds a record of 79 wins, 32 losses, and 13 ties. His career goals-against-average is 2.65, and a save percentage of .908.

