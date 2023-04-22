Is Igor Shesterkin playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils? April 22, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers may be sending their star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, out onto the ice tonight to face off against the struggling New Jersey Devils. Shesterkin is coming off a solid performance in his last outing against the Devils, where he made 22 saves in a 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the 27-year-old proved once again why he is considered one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. The only goal that managed to slip past him came off the stick of Erik Haula during a first-period power play.

Shesterkin remained poised and composed throughout the game, never giving up on a play and always putting himself in the best possible position to make a save.

Now, with the Rangers looking to bounce back from their recent loss, all eyes will be on Shesterkin to see if he can continue his outstanding performance in tonight's game.

If he can maintain his focus and remain disciplined in his positioning, the goaltender should have no trouble keeping the Devils at bay.

A look at Igor Shesterkin's NHL career

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin's NHL career may still be in its early stages, but it's already clear that he's one of the most talented goalies in the league.

Before coming to the NHL, Shesterkin honed his skills in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he established himself as one of the top goalies in the league.

He was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft and spent several years developing his game in Russia before signing with the team in May 2019.

Shesterkin began the 2019-20 season with the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford, where he continued to impress with his outstanding play. He was recalled to the NHL in January 2020 and quickly assumed the starting role, posting impressive numbers in his first 12 games with the team.

In addition to his impressive rookie campaign, Igor Shesterkin made history during the 2022 playoffs. He made a staggering 79 saves in a triple-overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The performance broke a Rangers record previously held by Mike Richter and solidified Shesterkin's reputation as one of the league's best goaltenders.

But it was the goalie's performance during the 2021-22 season that truly cemented his place among the league's elite. In 53 games, he led the NHL with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage, earning him the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender.

Shesterkin was only the third Rangers goalie to win the award, joining John Vanbiesbrouck and Henrik Lundqvist.

