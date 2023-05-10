Is Ilya Samsonov playing against the Florida Panthers? May 10, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Ilya Samsonov will not be available for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers. His injury has him ruled out for the vital playoff game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper exited the ice with an unknown injury 37 seconds into the second period of Game 3 on Sunday.

Ilya Samsonov blocked Anthony Duclair's shot to open the play, and Carter Verhaeghe of the Panthers raced down the slot to get the rebound.

Toronto's Luke Schenn tripped over Verhaeghe, and on the same play, Schenn collided with Samsonov. Samsonov lay on the ground for more than a minute before heading straight to the locker room.

Samsonov was replaced by Joseph Woll, who arrived to take on Florida's power play. Woll blocked the first shot he faced, but Duclair tied the score at 1-1 with 0.1 seconds of the power play remaining.

Ilya Samsonov's ailment is unknown, but according to Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, he won't play in Game 4 on Wednesday. He is thought of as "day-to-day." The coach said on Monday that Samosov was "feeling better" and was scheduled to get an MRI.

Ilya Samsonov a big loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Illya Samsonov is coming off a career-best 2022–23 season in which he set new highs in games started (40), wins (27), goals against average (2.33), and save percentage (.916). His absence might have a significant impact on a Leafs team that is already in danger of elimination.

In Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in overtime. Sam Bennett scored the winner to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory and a 3-0 series lead.

The opening period saw the Maple Leafs outplay their opponents. At 2:26 into the period, Sam Lafferty scored. Anthony Duclair tied the score for the Panthers with a goal on the power play in the second period.

With a goal off a deflection from Erik Gustafsson, the Maple Leafs took the lead again. Late in the period, Carter Verhaeghe's goal for the Panthers restored the stalemate.

Through the third quarter, the score remained tied, leading to overtime. Florida won the game thanks to a goal by Sam Reinhart at 3:02 in OT.

Game 4 will take place on Wednesday in a crucial win-or-go-home matchup for the Maple Leafs.

