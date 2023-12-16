Is Ilya Samsonov playing tonight against Penguins? Maple Leafs make major goaltending decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a decision regarding their goaltending for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, Ilya Samsonov won’t be in the net for the Maple Leafs this evening. Instead, Martin Jones will be taking on the role of starting goaltender.

This decision comes amidst a series of updates on the team’s roster. There is uncertainty about defenseman T.J. Brodie’s availability due to illness and his status will be determined closer to game time. On a note, Timothy Liljegren is set to make a comeback from injury, strengthening the team’s defense.

The Maple Leafs also have an injury concern regarding forward Ryan Reaves. Initially, there were worries about how serious Reaves’ injury was. Friedman’s update suggests that although Reaves will likely be placed on the injured reserve (IR), he won’t need a long-term injury reserve (LTIR) placement.

This indicates that Reaves’ injury may not be as serious as initially thought, bringing some relief to both the team and its fans.

Choosing Jones as the starting goaltender instead of Samsonov is a significant decision for Toronto since goaltending plays a crucial role in their overall strategy.

Toronto Maple Leafs’s performance this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have consistently averaged 3.52 goals per game. Their scoring abilities are evident as they have successfully netted 165 goals, displaying their sharpshooting and playmaking talents.

Additionally, the team has accumulated 260 assists, revealing their approach to creating scoring opportunities. On power play, Toronto has capitalized on their chances with a success rate of 25.6%, resulting in 20 goals scored while having a man advantage.

Defensively, their goaltenders have made a combined total of 885 saves with a save percentage of 79.3%.

The team has also shown discipline by serving 251 penalty minutes thus far. On top of that, their penalty kill has been effective, with a success rate matching that of their percentage at 79.3%, successfully neutralizing opponents' power plays on occasions.

Lastly, the team boasts a shooting percentage of 10.7%, indicating that they make the most out of every scoring opportunity that comes their way. Throughout their campaign, they have managed to take a total of 251 shots on goal.