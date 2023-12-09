Is Ilya Samsonov playing tonight against Predators? Maple Leafs make goalie decision amid Joseph Woll injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided on the starting goaltender for tonight's game against the Nashville Predators, and Ilya Samsonov will be between the pipes.

This update comes after the recent injury to Joseph Woll, who sustained a high-ankle sprain in a previous game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Woll's injury happened in the third period after he made a save and needed help to get off the ice.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news on X (previously known as Twitter) that Samsonov will be in the net for Toronto.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shed some light on Woll's injury, mentioning that the goalie "missed his post" during the play, leading to his sprain and its severity.

Samsonov’s return is well timed as he missed the two games due to illness. His statistics for this season currently stand at 4-3-1 with a goals-against average of 3.58 and a percentage of .878.

Although these numbers may not be as impressive, Woll's absence allows Samsonov to reclaim his position as the No. 1 goaltender for the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov’s contract

Ilya Samsonov has signed several contracts throughout his journey in the NHL, reflecting his evolving career as a goaltender. In 2023, Samsonov signed a one-year agreement with the Toronto Maple Leafs valued at $3.55 million.

This contract also guarantees him the same amount of annual average salary. For the 2023-24 season, Samsonov will receive a compensation of $3.55 million with a corresponding cap hit.

Taking a step back to the beginning of his NHL tenure, Samsonov signed his entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in 2018. This three-year deal amounted to $4.425 million, including a $277,500 signing bonus and an average yearly salary of $1.475 million.

In 2021, Samsonov and the Capitals agreed on a one-year contract extension of $2 million. This arrangement entailed a salary of $1 million, representing a decline from his entry-level contract's average value.

In 2022, Samsonov joined forces with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a two-year contract valued at $1.8 million per year as his average salary.

Ilya Samsonov's contracts mirror the ups and downs experienced by athletes throughout their careers, with changes in salary aligning with their performance, potential and the specific requirements of the team that signs them.