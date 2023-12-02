Is Ilya Samsonov playing tonight vs Boston Bruins? Maple Leafs goalie's availability status revealed

In a surprising turn of events for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it has been announced that Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov will be sidelined for the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins. The news was shared by the Leafs' PR team via their official Twitter account, indicating that Samsonov will be unavailable due to illness.

The unexpected development has prompted a quick response from the team, leading to the emergency recall of goaltender Martin Jones from the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The official statement from the Leafs PR Twitter account reads:

"The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Martin Jones from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis. G Ilya Samsonov will be unavailable today due to illness."

As a replacement, Martin Jones, who has been honing his skills with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, has been called up to serve as the backup goaltender for Joseph Woll in the game against the Bruins. Jones is expected to provide support and depth to the goaltending lineup as the Maple Leafs aim to secure a victory without the services of their regular netminder, Ilya Samsonov.

The absence of Samsonov from the lineup is significant, considering his performance so far in the season. With a record of 4-1-3, a 3.58 goals-against average (GAA), and a .878 save percentage, Samsonov has been a key player for the Maple Leafs.

According to Mark Masters of TSN, Samsonov's illness is the reason behind his exclusion from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. The report suggests that the goaltender is expected to make a full recovery, providing some relief for Maple Leafs fans concerned about the team's goaltending situation.

A Quick look at Ilya Samsonov's NHL journey

The Washington Capitals drafted Russian goalie Ilya Samsonov in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. After showcasing his skills in the KHL, he signed with the Capitals in 2018 and impressed in the AHL.

Samsonov made his NHL debut in 2019, finishing the season with a 16-6-0 record. However, he surprised by signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022, becoming a free agent after the Capitals didn't extend a qualifying offer.