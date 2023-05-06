Is Ivan Barbashev playing tonight against the Edmonton Oilers? 6 May 2023 | NHL Playoffs

Ivan Barbashev was the hero of Game 1 and his availability for Game 2 leaves no doubt in fan's minds. He will be there for Vegas and will continue to be the hero for them.

The Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl's four goals to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday night. Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that gave Vegas the lead for good.

It was the second night in a row that a team had triumphed despite having given up four goals to one of its opponents. On Tuesday, Seattle defeated Dallas 5-4 despite Joe Pavelski's four goals for the Stars. Before the game, teams with a player scoring four goals were 36-3, and it had been 30 years since a club had overcome such a performance.

Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel all scored goals for the Knights. Deep in his zone, Eichel scored an empty-net goal, and both he and Stone contributed an assist. Zach Whitecloud contributed two aids.

Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm contributed two assists each for the Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights look to seal a 2-0 lead against the Edmonton Oilers

In Game 2 of their best-of-seven second-round series this afternoon at T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to go up 2-0 over the Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton enters this game after dropping a game that it probably felt it should have won. Leon Draisaitl was special, scoring four goals in the Game 1 loss.

The Oilers will need more of a team game this time out if they want to even the series. Connor McDavid needs to impose his will and lead his team to victory. The Knights do have a good defense but the Edmonton offense can be almost unstoppable at times.

The Oilers need to get out to a good start and silence the Vegas crowd.

Vegas Golden Knights are on a high after beating the Oilers. Ivan Barbashev's scoring has helped them but their defense has to do the most important job: slow down the Edmonton Offense.

It is easier said than done, but Vegas could do it. It could be a fun night for fans if this is possible.

