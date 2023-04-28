Is Jack Drury playing tonight against the New York Islanders? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury will not be playing in Game 6 against the New York Islanders on Friday due to an upper-body injury.

Drury was also absent during the team's previous game against the Islanders on Tuesday, which resulted in a 3-2 loss for the Hurricanes. Prior to his injury, Drury played in four playoff games but did not manage to score any points. In the regular season, Drury appeared in 38 games and tallied two goals and eight points.

Drury's absence will be a significant blow for the Hurricanes, as he has been a valuable contributor to the team's success this season. However, the Hurricanes have a deep lineup and will need other players to step up in Drury's absence if they wish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It remains to be seen if Drury will be able to return to the ice for a potential Game 7, should the Hurricanes manage to force a deciding game.

A look at Jack Drury's NHL career

The young center was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and after a couple of seasons in the college ranks, he decided to test his skills at the professional level.

Drury signed a one-year deal with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season. It turned out to be a wise move, as Drury registered an impressive 10 goals and 30 points in 41 regular-season games and was named one of three finalists for the SHL's Rookie of the Year award.

Jack Drury's impressive play continued into the postseason, where he finished second in the league with 11 points in 14 playoff games as the Vaxjo Lakers won the Le Mat Trophy. It was a memorable first season as a professional for Drury, who had demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level in a tough European league.

On July 8, 2021, Jack Drury returned to North America after agreeing to a three-year, entry-level contract with his draft club, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are hoping that Drury can continue his upward trajectory and become a valuable contributor to the team in the years to come.

Drury certainly has the pedigree to succeed in the NHL. His father, Ted Drury, played over 400 games in the NHL, and his uncle, Chris Drury, was a Stanley Cup champion and Olympic silver medalist. Jack Drury has also represented his country at the international level, winning a gold medal with the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

