Is Jack Drury playing tonight against the NY Islanders? April 25, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury is out for Game 5 against the New York Islanders . It was after he suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's Game 4. Despite the injury.

Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL No Jack Drury (upper body) at Hurricanes morning skate. Looks like Derek Stepan will come back in after sitting last game.



Drury's injury occurred just 1:20 into the first period of Game 4 after he was hit hard into the boards. He was forced to leave the game and did not return. The 23-year-old center has been in a slump recently, with no goals in his last 14 games dating back to March 26 against the Boston Bruins.

In Drury's absence, the Hurricanes will turn to Stefan Noesen or Martin Necas to take on his first-line role. Noesen has appeared in playoffs previously and has performed well. Necas has been a key contributor for the Hurricanes during the playoffs.

Losing Drury is a big blow to the Hurricanes, who are currently 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Islanders. Drury has been a key player for Carolina in last season's playoffs.

The Hurricanes will be hoping for a quick recovery for Drury. As he is unable to play in Game 5, the Hurricanes will need someone to step up and fill his role on the first line. Noesen and Necas have both shown that they are capable of contributing, and the Hurricanes will be counting on them if Drury is unable to go on Tuesday.

A look at Jack Drury's NHL career

Jack Drury, a highly-touted prospect from the Harvard Crimson, began his professional career in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with the Vaxjo Lakers during the 2020-21 season. Despite the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Drury was determined to make the most of his time on the ice and gain valuable experience in one of Europe's top professional leagues.

In his first season with the Lakers, Jack Drury quickly made a name for himself as one of the SHL's most promising young players. He tallied 10 goals and 30 points in 41 regular season games, earning him a nomination for the league's Rookie of the Year award. Drury's impressive play didn't stop there, as he continued to dominate in the post-season with 11 points in 14 games, helping the Lakers capture the Le Mat Trophy.

After a successful stint in Sweden, Jack Drury returned to North America in the summer of 2021 to sign a three-year, entry-level contract with his draft club, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes had selected Drury with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and they were thrilled to finally bring him into the fold.

