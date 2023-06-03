Is Jack Eichel playing tonight against Florida Panthers? June 3, 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel will likely take the ice tonight as his team faces off against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Eichel's recent performance in Games 5 and 6 against the Dallas Stars showcased his contribution to the team. Despite a 4-2 loss in game 5, his team secured an impressive 6-0 win in game 6 to take the series.

In the fifth game, Eichel displayed his playmaking abilities by setting up Ivan Barbashev for the Golden Knights' opener. That marked Eichel's fourth consecutive game with an assist, highlighting his consistent ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. However, it's worth noting that Eichel has gone six games without finding the back of the net.

His overall playoff stats illustrate his impact on the team's performance, accumulating 18 points, firing 56 shots on goal, blocking 21 shots, delivering 18 hits and achieving an impressive plus-9 rating in 16 playoff appearances.

As the Knights prepare to face the Florida Panthers tonight, Jack Eichel's presence on the ice will undoubtedly be crucial. His ability to generate offense and lead the team both on and off the ice makes him an essential asset for Knights.

A look at Jack Eichel's NHL career

Selected second overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel was seen as a generational talent alongside Connor McDavid.

Injuries plagued Eichel's early career. A severe high ankle sprain sidelined him for two months in the 2016-17 season. Despite the setbacks, Eichel's talent was undeniable, and the Sabres rewarded him with an eight-year, $80 million contract extension before the 2017-18 season.

Eichel's relationship with the Sabres began to sour, though, especially after a season-ending surgery in 2021. Expressing frustration, he hinted at a potential departure, saying that he had a lot to consider during the offseason. The Sabres eventually stripped him of the captaincy and placed him on long-term injured reserve.

In a surprising move, Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021. That allowed him to undergo the preferred surgery for his spinal disc herniation. After a long absence from the game, Eichel made his debut with the Golden Knights in February 2022. Despite the team missing the playoffs that season, Eichel's return was generally considered a success.

The 2022-23 season brought a fresh start for Jack Eichel in Vegas. Under new coach Bruce Cassidy, Eichel thrived, registering a career-high pace in points. His second return to Buffalo was a triumph, recording a hat trick and leading the Golden Knights to a 7-4 win. Despite a brief injury setback, Eichel helped them secure the Pacific Division title.

Reaching the playoffs for the first time in his career, Jack Eichel played a key role in the Golden Knights' success. They advanced through the first round, beating the Winnipeg Jets before facing off against the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated matchup between Eichel and McDavid.

