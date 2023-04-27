Is Jack Eichel playing tonight against the Winnipeg Jets? April 27, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is expected to take to the ice tonight in a pivotal Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets at 10 p.m. ET. In Game 3, Eichel played a crucial role in securing a 5-4 double overtime win for the Golden Knights with two powerplay goals and an assist.

After going 0-for-7 with the man advantage in the first two games of the series, Eichel's performance was a much-needed momentum switch for the team. His first goal came at 6:18 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle, giving the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.

He then extended the lead to 3-1 at 10:46 of the second period with another one-timer from the same circle. This time off a no-look pass from teammate Alex Pietrangelo.

Eichel has been a good performer for the Golden Knights this postseason, racking up four points, including three goals. His offensive prowess will be crucial for the team as the Golden Knights try to close out the series and win 4-1.

As the Golden Knights prepare to take to the ice tonight, fans will be eagerly anticipating another standout performance from Eichel. With his ability to create scoring opportunities and make big plays, there's no doubt that he will be a key player to watch in this critical game.

Jack Eichel's NHL career

Jack Eichel was selected as the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Before joining the NHL, Eichel was recognized as "the new face of American hockey" at the age of just 17 years old. He was widely regarded as a generational talent.

In 2015, Jack Eichel was honored with the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player. This was a significant achievement for Eichel, as he became just the second freshman in history to receive the award, following in the footsteps of Paul Kariya in 1993.

Jack Eichel's talent and skills have continued to shine in the NHL, and he has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players to watch on the ice. His impressive scoring ability, smooth skating and excellent playmaking skills have earned him a reputation as one of the league's top players.

