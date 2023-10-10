Is Jake Guentzel playing tonight against Chicago Blackhawks? | 10th October | 2023/24 NHL season

Excitement is in the air as the 2023/24 NHL season kicks off, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel is set to hit the ice tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. After much anticipation, the Penguins confirmed Guentzel's presence in the lineup through their official roster on Twitter.

As per the team, the forward roster reveals a formidable lineup which includes Guentzel alongside star players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jeff Carter. This news is sure to delight fans who have eagerly been awaiting Guentzel's return to action.

The player's presence on the ice is significant for the Penguins, as he brings a wealth of talent and experience to the team. Known for his offensive skills, he has also been a consistent contributor in past seasons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face a formidable challenge as they kick off their 2023/24 season tonight at 7 p.m. Central Time against the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while ESPN+ and the ESPN app will offer convenient streaming options to watch the game live.

A look at Jake Guentzel's NHL career

Jake Guentzel's NHL career has been a rollercoaster of highlights and challenges. He signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and made a stunning NHL debut, scoring two goals on his first two shots. Although the Penguins lost that game, it was clear that Guentzel was a rising star.

In 2017, Guentzel faced a setback when he suffered a concussion, but he bounced back during the playoffs and became the first Penguins rookie to score a playoff hat-trick, helping the team win the Stanley Cup. He continued to excel in the 2017-18 season, with a career-high 48 points and a memorable four-goal performance in the playoffs.

As his rookie contract expired in 2018, the player signed a five-year, $30 million deal with the Penguins. He continued to impress, but a shoulder injury in 2019 threatened to end his season prematurely.

Thanks to a schedule adjustment due to the pandemic, he returned for the playoffs, but the Penguins were eliminated.

In the 2020-21 season, Jake Guentzel maintained his scoring prowess, but the team fell short in the playoffs once again. In 2021-22, he had a remarkable 13-game point streak and ended the season with another 40-goal campaign. However, despite his eight playoff goals, the Penguins were eliminated by the New York Rangers.