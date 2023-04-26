Is Jared McCann playing tonight against Colorado Avalance? April 26, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Jared McCann will not be playing tonight against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 5.

According to the latest update from head coach Dave Hakstol and reporter Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, McCann will likely be out of action due to the injury he sustained in Game 4.

Jared McCann suffered a late hit from Cale Makar in the first period of Game 4 and was forced to leave the game early, playing only 3:38 minutes of ice time.

With McCann out, the Kraken will need to adjust their lineup, likely with Jesper Froden entering the lineup in the bottom six. Ryan Donato may also see an increase in playing time, taking over many of McCann's minutes from the previous game.

Injuries can be unpredictable, and the team may provide additional updates on Jared McCann's condition as more information becomes available. This is a significant loss for the Kraken, as McCann is their leading goal scorer and a key player in their lineup. However, the team will need to adjust and step up in his absence to try to win this crucial game.

Jared McCann's Seattle Kraken triumph in overtime thriller to tie series against the Colorado Avalanche

The Seattle Kraken tied their seven-game series against the Colorado Avalanche at 2-2 with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory on Monday.

The Kraken got off to a strong start, with Will Borgen opening the scoring at 3:56 of the 1st period with a slapshot. Daniel Sprong added to the lead with a wrist shot, making it 2-0 heading into the second period.

However, the Avalanche staged a comeback in the second period, with Mikko Rantanen scoring two goals to tie the scoreline at 2-2. The third period saw no goals from either team, leading to overtime. Just three minutes into OT, Jordan Eberle capitalized on a loose puck and scored a powerplay goal, securing a crucial victory for the Kraken.

With the series now tied at 2-2, both teams will look to gain an advantage in Game 5, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Ball Arena. The Kraken will aim to carry the momentum from their Game 4 win, while the Avalanche will look to bounce back and take control of the series once again.

It's sure to be another exciting and intense matchup between these two talented teams, and fans won't want to miss a moment of the action.

