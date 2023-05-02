Is Jared McCann playing tonight against the Dallas Stars? 2 May 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Seattle Kraken might be without forward Jared McCann when they take on the Dallas Stars tonight. According to Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle, McCann is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has missed the team's past three games.

The injury occurred during Game 4 of the series against Colorado, where Seattle won 3-2 in overtime. It's still unknown when McCann will be ready to return to the ice.

McCann has been a key contributor for the Kraken this season, tallying 40 goals and 70 points in 79 regular-season contests. In the playoffs, he's registered one assist and 10 shots on goal in four games played. McCann's absence has forced Tye Kartye to step up and fill his role on the top line for Seattle.

The Kraken will need all hands on deck if they hope to advance to the next round of the playoffs, and McCann's injury certainly won't make things any easier. However, the team has shown resilience throughout the season, and they'll need to rely on that same grit and determination if they hope to come out on top against the Stars tonight.

Only time will tell if McCann will be able to rejoin the lineup and help lead his team to victory.

A look at Jared McCann's NHL career

McCann was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and quickly proved himself on the ice, scoring his first NHL goal in his second game.

After a season with the Canucks, McCann was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2016. He split his time between Florida and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2016-17 season. McCann continued to develop his skills and was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2019.

With the Penguins, Jared McCann played an important role in helping the team qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring 11 goals in 32 games. He has proven to be a versatile and valuable player, able to contribute offensively while also playing a strong defensive game.

In addition to his success in the NHL, Jared McCann has represented Canada on the international stage. He helped Canada win the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in 2013 and earned a bronze medal at the Under-18 World Championship in 2014. In 2019, he helped lead Canada to a second-place finish at the World Championship, where he scored five points in 10 games.

Poll : 0 votes