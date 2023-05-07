Is Jared McCann playing tonight against Dallas Stars? May 7, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Seattle Kraken may be without forward Jared McCann when they take on the Dallas Stars tonight. McCann, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 4 of the opening round against the Colorado Avalanche, has missed the past four games and remains without a concrete return timetable.

According to Alison Lukan of Root Sports, McCann skated on his own in a non-contact jersey on Saturday, but it is unclear if he will be ready to return to action tonight. The forward led the Kraken with 40 goals during the regular season but managed only one assist in four playoff games before his injury.

Jared McCann's absence would be a significant blow to the Kraken's offense, as he was a key contributor during the regular season. The team will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by McCann's potential absence.

It remains to be seen whether or not Jared McCann will be in the lineup tonight, but the Kraken will need their top scorer to return soon if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

A look at Jared McCann's NHL career

Jared McCann is a talented two-way center who has made a name for himself in the National Hockey League (NHL) since being selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 24 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. McCann made an impact in his rookie season, scoring his first NHL goal in just his second game and finishing the season with 18 points in 69 games.

After one season with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, McCann was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2016. He split the 2016-17 season between Florida and Springfield of the American Hockey League, but his career took off after being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019.

McCann scored 11 goals in just 32 games with the Penguins, helping them qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McCann's success in the NHL is not surprising, considering his impressive track record in international play. He helped Canada win the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in 2013 and place third at the Under-18 World Championship in 2014.

In 2019, McCann played a key role in Canada's second-place finish at the World Championship, scoring five points in 10 games. McCann's skill as a two-way center, combined with his ability to score goals, has made him a valuable player in the NHL.

