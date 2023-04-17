Is Jason Robertson playing tonight against the Minnesota Wild? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - April 17, 2023

As the Dallas Stars take to the ice for the first game of the playoffs, all eyes are on their star winger, Jason Robertson. With a recent hot streak that saw him rack up 18 points over his last seven games, including his pivotal performance in the last game against the Blues, Robertson has been instrumental in the Stars' success this season, and he will most likely play today.

Heading into the playoffs, Jason Robertson has a remarkable 46 goals and 109 points, both top-six marks across the entire NHL. His stellar performance throughout the regular season has helped propel the Stars to the playoffs. Fans will therefore be hoping that he can continue his impressive play in the postseason.

As the puck drops for the first game of the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild, all eyes will be on Jason Robertson. Fans are eager to see if he can maintain his incredible level of play and help lead the Stars to a victory in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Jason Robertson wastes no time in making an impact on the game, using his speed and skill to generate several scoring chances. His efforts paid off when his assists helped the Stars get an early lead in the previous game against the Blues.

His impressive performance in the first game of the playoffs will set the tone for the rest of the series. Fans are excited to see what he and the rest of the team can do in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars and winger Jason Robertson's performance in the 2022-2023 NHL season

The 2022-2023 NHL season has been a breakout year for many players across the league, and Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson is no exception. He has had an impressive regular season, playing in all 82 games and tallying 46 goals and 63 assists, for a total of 109 points. These numbers place him among the top six players in the NHL for goals and points.

The Dallas Stars finished the regular season with a 47-21-14 record and a total of 108 points. This record placed them second in the Central Division, just behind the Colorado Avalanche.

The Stars' success this season can be attributed to their strong play on both ends of the ice. They have a balanced offense, with players like Robertson, Seguin, and Benn leading the way, while also having a solid defense.

As the playoffs continue, all eyes will be on Robertson to lead the Stars to victory and bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas. With his impressive skill, there's no doubt that he'll be a key player in the team's success.

