Is Jeremy Swayman playing tonight? Bruins HC names starting goalie ahead of game against Avalanche

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will be starting in goal tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, with Linus Ullmark serving as his backup.

This decision comes after Swayman’s impressive performance in the recent victory over the New Jersey Devils. He managed to secure his third shutout of the season by stopping all 31 shots that came his way, contributing to a 3-0 win.

Swayman has a 13-3-7 record and boasts a goals-against of 2.38 and a save percentage of .922. His consistent performance has played a crucial role in the Bruins’s success. Swayman is going up against the Avalanche again after a 4-3 shootout defeat on Jan. 8.

The Bruins are also monitoring Brandon Carlo and Matt Poitras and will be re-evaluated after their morning skate. Their availability could provide depth and options for the Bruins as they prepare for their match against the Avalanche.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Jeremy Swayman’s contract

Per CapFriendly, Jeremy Swayman signed a one-year contract with the Bruins on Aug. 1, 2023, carrying a cap hit of $3,475,000. This deal was the result of an arbitration filing.

Before the arbitration, there was a difference of $2.8 million in salary negotiations between Swayman and the Boston Bruins. Reportedly, Swayman asked for a salary of $4.8 million for the 2023-24 season, while the Bruins only offered $2 million.

Swayman was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft as the 111th overall pick. He signed his entry-level contract on Mar. 18, 2020, with a cap hit of $925,000 over three years.

Swayman's current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season and he will become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.