Is Joe Pavelski playing tonight against the Minnesota Wild? April 25, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars will be without veteran forward Joe Pavelski for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. Pavelski has been out of the lineup since suffering a concussion in the Stars' playoff opener on April 17.

Although Pavelski has resumed skating on his own and with some of Dallas' scratches, he has not yet checked all the necessary boxes to return from concussion protocol, and his progress is being monitored daily.

Pavelski's absence is a significant blow to the Stars, who are locked in a tight series with the Wild. The Stars will now have to rely on players like Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson, who could see increased ice time in Pavelski's absence. Dallas will also need continued strong performances from their defense and goaltending to stay competitive in the series.

Yet, the Stars will look for a win in Game 5. The team has shown resilience throughout the season and will be determined to keep its playoff hopes alive.

A look at Joe Pavelski's NHL career

The veteran forward began his hockey journey in the United States Hockey League, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2002-03 after leading the league with 36 goals. He was then selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

After playing for the University of Wisconsin, Pavelski made his NHL debut with the Sharks in 2006. He quickly became a standout player, scoring his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal in his second postseason game.

Pavelski had his first 20-goal season in the NHL in 2008-09, and he helped the United States earn a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He continued to impress, scoring more than once in three consecutive postseason games, becoming the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1992 to do so.

Joe Pavelski had his breakout season in 2013-14, establishing career highs with 41 goals and 79 points. He was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team, finished seventh in Hart Trophy voting, and was eighth in Selke Trophy balloting.

In 2015-16, Pavelski was named captain of the Sharks and led the team with 38 goals. He also led the NHL with 14 playoff goals, helping the Sharks reach their first Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Penguins in six games.

Joe Pavelski signed with the Dallas Stars in 2019 and immediately made an impact, scoring 14 goals in the playoffs and setting multiple NHL records. He also became the 10th American-born player to score 400 goals in the NHL.

In 2023, Joe Pavelski reached another milestone, scoring his 1,000th NHL point and becoming the fifth player selected in the seventh round of the NHL Draft or later to reach the milestone.

