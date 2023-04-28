Is Joe Pavelski playing tonight against Minnesota Wild? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

As of now, it is uncertain whether Joe Pavelski will be playing tonight against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the playoff series.

Pavelski, who has been dealing with a concussion, was practicing with the team in a non-contact jersey on Thursday, working with the fourth-liners and extra skaters. Tyler Seguin was in his regular spot on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.

Joe Pavelski's status remains a game-time decision, as he will be traveling with the team to Minnesota. He has missed the last four games after getting hurt in Game 1 due to a massive hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

The Stars will undoubtedly be hoping to have Pavelski back in the lineup, as he is a key player and a veteran leader for the team. However, given the nature of his injury, the team will likely be cautious and prioritize his long-term health over short-term gains.

Fans and teammates alike will be eagerly awaiting any updates on Joe Pavelski's status, but we will have to wait to see if he will be suiting up for the crucial matchup.

Stars win Game 5 and take series lead with Joe Pavelski out with concussion

The Dallas Stars dominated Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 victory, taking the series lead for the first time.

Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored power-play goals and added an assist, while Roope Hintz had three assists for the second consecutive game. Jake Oettinger recorded 27 saves for his second career playoff shutout, including stopping nine shots during a Wild power play in the second period.

Seguin's fourth power-play goal of the series came early in the first period, just eight seconds after Marcus Foligno was ejected for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa. Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea also scored for the Stars, while Gustavsson made 21 saves for Minnesota.

The series will now move to Minnesota, where the Wild will attempt to avoid elimination in Game 6. Faksa was helped off the ice after the Foligno hit but returned to the game, while Joe Pavelski remains in concussion protocol.

Seguin's second power-play goal of the game marked his fourth of the series. This made him the first player in Stars franchise history to achieve this feat in a single playoff series.

Dallas now has nine power-play goals in the series, while Hintz's 11 points (four goals, seven assists) are the most in a single playoff series for the team.

