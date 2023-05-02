Is Joe Pavelski playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? 2 May 2023 NHL Playoffs

Joe Pavelski might not be available for the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, as the veteran forward continues to recover from a concussion.

Pavelski, who had not played since April 17 due to an injury, was also out of the lineup for Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Despite resuming practice, it seems that the 38-year-old's recovery is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the ice for the next game.

Pavelski's absence could be a significant blow to the Dallas Stars, as the forward has been a key contributor for the team this season. He recorded 28 goals and 77 points in 82 regular-season outings, ranking second on the team in both categories.

Additionally, his veteran leadership and experience could be invaluable in the postseason.

The Stars will have to rely on other players to step up in Pavelski's absence, and they will need to find a way to generate offense against the Kraken.

A look at Joe Pavelski's NHL career

Pavelski made his NHL debut in 2006 and quickly made his presence felt by scoring in his debut game. He went on to have his first 20-goal season in the NHL in 2008-09, and in 2010, he helped the United States win a silver medal at the Vancouver Olympics.

Pavelski continued to improve and develop his game, having his first 30-goal season in 2011-12 and reaching 60 points for the first time in 2010-11. He was a key player for the Sharks in the playoffs, scoring 12 points in the 2013 playoffs and being named to the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2014.

In the 2014-15 season, Joe Pavelski finished second in the NHL with 19 power-play goals and fifth in the League with 37 goals. He was named captain of the Sharks in the 2015-16 season and led the team with 38 goals, tying for the best plus-minus rating on the team.

Joe Pavelski's impact on the game continued to grow, and in the 2020 playoffs, he set two NHL records. He scored 13 playoff goals, passing Maurice Richard for the most goals scored in a playoff year by a player 34 or older. His 13th goal in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning was his 61st in NHL postseason competition, passing Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen for the most by a United States-born player.

In 2021, Joe Pavelski scored his 400th NHL goal, becoming the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to reach this milestone. He also scored his 1,000th NHL point in April 2023, becoming the fifth player selected in the seventh round of the NHL draft or later to reach the milestone.

