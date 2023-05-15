Is Joe Pavelski playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? May 15, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Joe Pavelski will most likely be a key player in tonight's game against the Seattle Kraken. Despite the team's recent loss in Game 6, Pavelski was able to make a significant impact on the game. He scored a power-play goal and even managed to block two shots.

Joe Pavelski has been a dominant force throughout the playoffs, especially against the Kraken. All eight of his goals in the postseason have come in just six games against Seattle. With 10 points, 18 shots on net, and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff outings, Pavelski has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the team.

As the Stars face elimination if they lose Game 7, they will need Joe Pavelski to deliver another big performance. At 38 years old, he has shown that he still has what it takes to make a difference on the ice. The team will likely be looking to him to lead the charge and help secure a victory over the Kraken.

A reliable player with playoff expertise: Joe Pavelski's NHL career

At the age of 36, Joe Pavelski led the Dallas Stars' charge in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup in 2020. And this year his performances have been extremely commendable. Displaying exceptional talent and leadership, he emerged as a force to be reckoned with, setting multiple NHL records in his career.

His remarkable feat of scoring 13 playoff goals surpassed Maurice Richard's record for the most goals scored in a single playoff year by a player aged 34 or older. In addition, Pavelski's 61 postseason goals propelled him past Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen, making him the United States-born player with the most playoff goals in NHL history.

Pavelski's impact extended far beyond the playoffs. He reached multiple milestones while donning the Stars' jersey, etching his name among the NHL's elite.

Oon December 1, 2017, he joined the exclusive club of players with 300 goals, firmly establishing himself as a formidable scoring threat. On November 26, 2021, Pavelski became the 10th American player to achieve the prestigious 400-goal mark.

Despite his achievements, Pavelski's journey wasn't paved with accolades from the start. As an 18-year-old, he made his mark in the United States Hockey League, leading the league in goals during his rookie season. His prowess on the ice earned him recognition as the USHL Rookie of the Year in 2002-03.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft, initially, he had to fight hard for recognition. But Pavelski continued to excel, leading his team to victory in the Clark Cup in 2004.

