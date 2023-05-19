Is Joe Pavelski playing tonight against Vegas Golden Knights? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - May 19, 2023

Dallas Stars veteran forward Joe Pavelski is set to continue his impressive playoff run as his team prepares to face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Pavelski's recent performances have been nothing short of extraordinary, making him a key player to watch in this crucial matchup.

On Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken, Joe Pavelski showcased his prowess on the power-play by scoring a crucial goal. Additionally, he displayed his defensive acumen by blocking two shots, demonstrating his commitment to the team's success on both ends of the ice.

Pavelski's dominance against the Kraken has been exceptional throughout the postseason. In six games against Seattle, he has tallied an impressive eight goals, making up his entire postseason goal tally. This remarkable feat highlights Pavelski's ability to rise to the occasion when facing the Kraken, solidifying his status as a formidable force against them.

With 10 points, 18 shots on net, and an even plus-minus rating in seven playoff outings, Joe Pavelski has been a consistent contributor to the Stars' success.

Pavelski played a pivotal role in Game 7 against the Seattle Kraken, where the Stars emerged victorious, securing their advancement in the playoffs. The 38-year-old forward's remarkable performance was instrumental in the team's triumph, further solidifying his reputation as a clutch player.

As the Stars gear up to face the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski's presence will undoubtedly be a key factor in determining the outcome of the game.

A look at Joe Pavelski's NHL career

Joe Pavelski competes professionally for the Dallas Stars in the NHL. Born on July 11, 1984, in Plover, Wisconsin, USA, Pavelski has enjoyed a prosperous NHL career. Notably, he emerged as the leading scorer for the Dallas Stars during the 2019-20 season, aiding the team in reaching the Stanley Cup Final that same year.

Throughout his journey, Pavelski has achieved several remarkable feats. For instance, he surpassed Maurice Richard's record for the highest number of goals scored by a player aged 34 or older in a single playoff year. Moreover, he surpassed Joe Mullen, a celebrated figure in the Hockey Hall of Fame, for the most postseason goals by a United States-born player in the NHL.

Before joining the Dallas Stars, Pavelski played for the San Jose Sharks, where he established himself as a reliable scorer and a prominent figure within the team. His consistent performances earned him multiple selections to the NHL All-Star teams. Furthermore, he represented the United States in international competitions, notably earning a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

