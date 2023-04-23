Is Joel Eriksson Ek playing today against Dallas Stars? April 23, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek is still questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Stars. Eriksson Ek left Friday's game early after just one shift, and he is still being evaluated by the team's medical staff. The 26-year-old recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined since April 6 with a leg injury, so it is understandable that the team is exercising caution with his playing status.

According to a tweet from Freeplays, Eriksson El is questionable tonight versus Dallas. If Eriksson Ek is unable to play, the Wild will need to find a way to fill the void left by his absence, as he has been an integral part of the team's success this season.

As one of the team's top forwards, Joel Eriksson Ek's presence on the ice provides the Wild with a significant boost. However, if he is unable to play, the team will need to rely on other players to step up and fill the void. Regardless of whether he plays or not, the Wild will need to bring their A-game if they hope to defeat the Dallas Stars and secure a win in Game 4 of the playoff series.

Joel Eriksson Ek ruled out due to injury after just 19 seconds on the ice

The Minnesota Wild suffered a significant setback ahead of Game 3 of their playoff series against the Dallas Stars as key player Joel Eriksson Ek was ruled out due to an injury. Eriksson Ek is a vital player for the Wild, known for his exceptional two-way play and ability to create scoring chances for his team. Without him on the ice, the Wild will face a considerable disadvantage, and their chances of winning have undoubtedly decreased.

The severity of Eriksson Ek's injury is yet to be determined, and the Wild will undoubtedly hope for a quick recovery as they aim to advance further in the playoffs. His absence will undoubtedly test the team's depth and resilience as they look to fill the void left by the talented forward.

As the series stands at 1-1, the Wild will need to regroup and focus on the rest of the games against the Dallas Stars without Joel Eriksson Ek. They will have to rely on their other offensive weapons and defensive abilities to overcome the Stars, who will undoubtedly look to capitalize on the absence of one of the Wild's best players.

