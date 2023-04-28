Is Joel Eriksson Ek playing tonight against the Dallas Stars? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek will most likely miss tonight's game against the Dallas Stars due to a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old Swede did not play in Tuesday's Game 5 and has not been skating since Monday, making his absence from the lineup unsurprising.

Eriksson Ek has been a key player for the Wild this season, tallying 23 goals and 38 assists in 78 games during the regular season. He has also been a force on the defensive end, regularly leading the team in blocked shots and takeaways.

The Wild will surely miss Eriksson Ek's presence in the lineup, especially during a crucial playoff game against the Stars. The team had an extra day of rest before Game 6 on Friday, which may have given Eriksson Ek enough time to recover and return to the ice. His absence or presence will only be confirmed when tonight's game starts.

The Minnesota Wild are facing elimination in the first round of the playoffs, as they trail the Dallas Stars 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Without Joel Eriksson Ek, the team will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void.

The Wild have been dealing with injuries throughout the season. However, the team has managed to stay competitive and make it to the playoffs.

A brief look at Joel Eriksson Ek's NHL career

Joel Eriksson Ek is a Swedish professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the Minnesota Wild in the NHL. He was drafted by the Wild in the first round, 20th overall, in the 2015 NHL entry draft.

Eriksson Ek began his professional career in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Färjestad BK during the 2014-15 season. He was highly regarded by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, who ranked him as one of the top ten international skaters for the 2015 NHL entry draft.

In 2015, Eriksson Ek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. He made his NHL debut on October 22, 2016, scoring his first goal in the same game. Eriksson Ek had a strong start to his NHL career, scoring five points in his first four games.

In 2019, the Wild re-signed Eriksson Ek to a two-year, $2.975 million contract extension. He continued to improve and became an important part of the Wild's lineup, earning a reputation as a solid two-way forward.

On July 2, 2021, Joel Eriksson Ek signed an eight-year, $42 million contract extension with the Wild, solidifying his place on the team for the foreseeable future.

