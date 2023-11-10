Is John Klingberg playing tonight? What we know about Maple Leafs star's availability against Flames

In an unexpected turn of events, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the services of defenseman John Klingberg in tonight's highly anticipated matchup against the Calgary Flames.

The news was confirmed by Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe during a press conference on Friday morning, leaving fans and analysts speculating on the impact Klingberg's absence may have on the team's performance.

The unexpected update was revealed by Chris Johnston, a renowned sports journalist and NHL insider, who took the X to share the news with fans.

The nature of John Klingberg's recent injury remains unspecified, adding to the mystery of an undisclosed ailment. This is another setback for the former Dallas Stars defenseman, who faced an upper-body injury during the pre-season.

Despite speculation about John Klingberg potentially being a healthy scratch, the absence of Timoty Liljegren and Conor Timms due to injuries made it challenging to keep Kilingberg out.

But, according to coach Sheldon Keefe, defenseman Jake McCabe is set to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup against the Calgary Flames on Friday, ending his six-game absence due to a groin injury suffered on Oct. 26 against the Dallas Stars.

McCabe, 30, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, has recorded no points while averaging 16:47 of ice time over seven games this season.

A glimpse into the NHL journey of John Klingberg

Coming from Gothenburg, Sweden, John Klingberg, 31, entered the Maple Leafs through free agency on July 1, committing to a one-year, $4.15-million contract.

Klingberg contributed five assists across 13 games with the Leafs, but his performance is marked by a minus-6 rating, averaging 20:40 of ice time per game.

Initially identified by the Dallas Stars in 2011, Klingberg earned a three-year entry-level contract, leading to a brief stint in Finland's SM-Liiga with Jokerit. Returning to Sweden, he joined Skelleftea AIK midway through the season.

Klingberg's first complete North American season unfolded in 2014-15, featuring a successful NHL debut and establishing himself as a rookie sensation, leading all rookie defensemen in points.

Klingberg played a pivotal role despite the Dallas Stars' defeat in the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs. His performances earned him an NHL All-Star Game appearance in 2018 and a career-high 67 points.

Overcoming setbacks from injuries, he joined the Anaheim Ducks in 2022 during a rebuilding phase and was later traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2023.

Subsequently, Klingberg signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing his wealth of skill and experience to a new team.