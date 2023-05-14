Is Jonathan Quick starting tonight against Edmonton Oilers? May 14, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights will not be starting Jonathan Quick in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Adin Hill will most likely take the starting goaltender position instead. This decision has been made as Laurent Brossoit, the usual backup goaltender, is not travelling with the team to Edmonton due to a lower body injury.

Jonathan Quick has been with the Golden Knights for a short time and has a record of 5-2-2 since joining. However, his statistics of a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage with Vegas indicate that his level of play has not improved much, and he has mainly benefited from the quality of the roster around him.

In contrast, Hill has shown excellent performance in the playoffs, with a record of 2-1, a 2.25 GAA, and a .926 save percentage in four games. During the last game against the Oilers, Hill was perfect at even strength, with all three of Edmonton's goals coming during power plays.

As Brossoit is not available for Game 6, Hill will most likely start. This decision could prove beneficial for the Golden Knights, as Hill's strong performance could provide the necessary edge to secure a victory over the Oilers.

A look at Jonathan Quick NHL career

Jonathan Quick, a Milford, Connecticut native, relies on his superb post-to-post athleticism and his aggressive, low-to-the-ice style of play to challenge shooters. He was selected by the Kings in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft, after spending two seasons at the University of Massachusetts. Quick made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 6, 2007, and played in three games for Los Angeles that season.

Quick's rookie season in 2008-09 saw him play 44 NHL games, tying a Kings rookie record with four shutouts and finishing third among first-year NHL goalies with 21 wins, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.48 goals-against average. The following season, Quick set franchise records with 72 appearances and 71 starts, with his 39 wins standing as the team record until he broke it six seasons later. Quick also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2010, stopping 41 of 44 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 of the first round against the Vancouver Canucks.

In 2012, Jonathan Quick played an instrumental role in leading the Kings to their first-ever championship, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading all goalies with 16 wins, a 1.41 GAA, and a .946 save percentage. Two years later, he helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup after a regular season when he won the Jennings Trophy.

Jonathan Quick's success continued throughout his career, with his NHL career-high 40 wins in 2015-16. Although he missed most of the 2016-17 season with a lower-body injury, he rebounded in 2017-18 to win the Jennings Trophy when the Kings allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick's decorated tenure with the Kings came to an end when he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo on March 1, 2023. The next day, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for goalie Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Quick took sole possession of second place on the NHL all-time wins list among United States-born goalies with 375 wins, moving past John Vanbiesbrouck (374). Ryan Miller holds the top spot with 391 wins.

Poll : 0 votes