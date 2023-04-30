Is Jordan Eberle playing tonight against the Colorado Avalanche? April 30, 2023 NHL Playoffs

As the NHL playoff series between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche heats up, Jordan Eberle in particular is in the limelight. Eberle, a forward for the Kraken, is set to play in tonight's Game 7 after escaping punishment for a dangerous hit on Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano.

Despite not facing a hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety, Eberle has come under scrutiny for the hit. However, his on-ice performance cannot be ignored.

In Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche, he notched an assist and two shots on goal, continuing his recent streak of three straight games with points.

Despite a slow start to the series, Eberle has been a key player for the Kraken in their postseason run. In five playoff contests, he has added 12 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots, and a minus-2 rating in a top-line role.

His contributions have been critical to the Kraken's success and his presence on the ice in Game 7 will undoubtedly be a factor in determining the outcome of the series.

Eberle will definitely face retaliation from Avalanche fans, but his focus will likely be on helping his team advance to the next round of the playoffs. It will be a thing to watch how the pressure of his hit on Cogliano will affect his play and Kraken's performance as a whole.

Take a look at Jordan Eberle's NHL career

Jordan Eberle was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames on October 7, 2010.

Eberle's second NHL season was his breakout year. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game and had career highs with 34 goals and 76 points in 78 games. He was also a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.

Throughout his career, the player has been a consistent goal scorer, netting five 20-goal seasons with the Oilers. He was traded to the New York Islanders in 2017.

In June 2019, Eberle signed a five-year contract with the Islanders, but his time in New York was short-lived as he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The player quickly made an impact for the Kraken, scoring the first hat trick in franchise history and becoming the ninth NHL player to score a natural hat trick for an expansion team in its inaugural season.

Jordan Eberle has also had success on the international stage, helping Canada win the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship and being named tournament MVP and best forward at the 2010 World Junior Championship.

