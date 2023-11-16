Is Jordan Harris playing tonight? Habs defenseman's availability for Vegas Golden Knights game revealed

The Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) are set to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) tonight at 7 pm ET at the Bell Centre and fans are curious to find out if defenseman Jordan Harris will be playing.

There has been some concern since Harris didn’t participate in the team’s practice session on Wednesday.

According to NHL journalist Priyanta Emrith on X (formerly Twitter), it has been confirmed that Harris will not play tonight against the Golden Knights.

Jordan Harris, a promising young player on the Canadiens’s roster, has been dealing with an injury to his upper body that he suffered during a game against the Boston Bruins last Saturday.

Despite the injury, Harris managed to play in the following game against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday but was absent from Tuesday’s match against the Calgary Flames.

The Canadiens are on a two-game losing streak and losing a key player like Harris only adds to their challenges. Gustav Lindström will fill in for Jordan Harris for tonight’s game.

Montreal Canadiens’ performance this season

The Canadiens have a record of 7-7-2 and are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division.

The offensive skills of forward Cole Caufield have played a role in the team’s success. He has been leading the team in points with 14, which includes five goals and nine assists.

Sean Monahan is also contributing well, with six goals and seven assists so far this season, making him the highest scorer on the team. Nick Suzuki has scored six goals and provided seven assists.

On defense, the Canadiens have faced some challenges due to injuries. David Savard is recovering from a fractured left hand and his absence from their line has certainly been felt.

In goaltending, the Canadiens have relied on Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen. Both goalies have experienced their share of ups and downs. Overall, they have managed to keep the team competitive in most games.

Overall, the Montreal Canadiens have displayed promise in this season. However, they will need to achieve stability and overcome hurdles caused by injuries to rise in the rankings and push for the playoffs.