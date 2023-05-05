Is Jordan Staal playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? May 5, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Jordan Staal, the center for the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to take the ice tonight as his team faces off against the New Jersey Devils. Staal has been a key contributor for the Hurricanes this postseason, and his performance in Wednesday's Game 1 win over the Devils was no exception.

In that game, Staal tallied two assists, helping Carolina to a 5-1 victory. He played a pivotal role in the team's first and last goals of the game, setting up Brett Pesce's early score and Jesper Fast's late empty-netter. While Staal has yet to score a goal himself this postseason, his efforts on the assist front have been impressive, bringing his playoff assist total to four through seven games.

Jordan Staal's play this postseason has been a reflection of his value to the Hurricanes as a player. He is a skilled and experienced center, capable of controlling the pace of the game and making key plays that help his team succeed. His leadership on and off the ice has also been invaluable to his teammates, as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs.

With Jordan Staal likely to play tonight, the Hurricanes will be looking to build on their Game 1 victory and continue their strong play.

A look at Jordan Staal's NHL career

Jordan Staal was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the second pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. Staal made a tremendous impact with 29 goals and 42 points in 81 games. He became the youngest player to score two shorthanded goals in one game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 21, 2006. That game also saw him become the youngest player to score on a penalty shot.

In 2009, Staal played a crucial role in the Penguins' Stanley Cup victory, scoring nine points (four goals, five assists) in 24 games during the playoffs. Three years later, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he signed a 10-year, $60 million contract just eight days later.

Staal's impressive NHL career is not the only success story in his family. His older brother, Eric, was also a high pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2003 NHL Draft. He played for them until 2016. Marc, another older brother, is a talented defenseman for the New York Rangers. Staal's younger brother, Jared, also briefly played for the Hurricanes during the 2012-13 season.

