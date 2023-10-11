Is Josh Norris playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? | 11th October | 2023/24 NHL season

Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators is one such player whose presence on the ice is eagerly anticipated in the outfit's upcoming NHL matchup. As they prepare to face off against Carolina Hurricanes tonight, fans are wondering whether Josh Norris will feature.

Norris, however, will not participate in tonight's game due to a shoulder injury that has sidelined him, according to coach D.J. Smith, who expressed serious concern for Norris' health status.

The player sustained the injury last October and initiated rehabilitation to attempt a comeback. Unfortunately, after only participating in three games by January, he decided not to continue, opting for surgery to recover.

Norris and his teammates appear determined to avoid repeating what has become an all-too-familiar scenario of him rushing his return, so extra care may be taken at this stage.

While he continues practicing without restrictions or limitations during drills, medical clearance for matches isn't been on the table.

Norris' absence is a significant blow to the Senators. In 133 games with Ottawa, he's registered 93 points, demonstrating his offensive prowess

When will Josh Norris return?

The Ottawa Senators may have experienced an enormous setback due to Norris' shoulder injury. However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, there may still be hope on the horizon.

Friedman recently reported that the Senators have decided not to place Norris on long-term injury, suggesting their confidence in his recovery. In fact, many believe he could return as early as next week.

Norris will undoubtedly bring great strength back into the Senators lineup when he returns. However, the exact timing depends on his healing progress.

Although Norris' absence has been felt severely by Ottawa Senators fans and teammates alike, news that he may return next week brings hope for them all.

Fans and teammates look forward to welcoming Josh Norris back onto the ice where his skills and energy will bring great benefits to the outfit.