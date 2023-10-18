Is Josh Norris playing tonight against Washington Capitals? Ottawa Senators receive major injury update on center

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris is poised to make his season debut as the Senators take on the visiting Washington Capitals, according to coach D.J. Smith's announcement following the morning skate.

This update brings a sigh of relief for Senators fans, who have eagerly awaited Norris's return after his shoulder injury sidelined him for training camp and the first three games of the season.

The 24-year-old center, hailing from Oxford, Michigan, had a challenging 2020-2021 season, managing to play just eight games due to ongoing shoulder problems. Following his final game in January of that season, he underwent surgery to address the issue.

Norris's return couldn't come at a better time for the Senators, who have been short at the center position, compounded by the unsigned status of Shane Pinto. Norris, a key player for the Senators, boasts an impressive career record of 54 goals and 39 assists, accumulating 93 points in 133 games with the team.

Ottawa initially acquired Norris in the trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks back in 2018. He was originally selected by the Sharks in the first round, 19th overall, in the 2017 NHL draft.

Senators fans can now look forward to seeing Josh Norris back on the ice, providing a much-needed boost to the team's lineup against the Washington Capitals.

Josh Norris's multi-million dollar Contract with the Senators

Josh Norris has established himself as a prominent figure in the NHL, drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 1st round of the 2017 entry draft. Norris's prowess on the ice has earned him two substantial contracts with a total value of $68.5 million.

For the 2023-24 season, Norris boasts an impressive $6.5 million salary, with a cap hit of $7.95 million. These figures reflect his growing importance and contribution to his team, underlining his significance in the league.

Throughout his four-season career, which includes at least one NHL game each year, Norris has accumulated a total of 93 points in 133 games. This remarkable performance earned him an eight-year, $63.6 million extension in the summer of 2022, an affirmation of his value after putting up 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games during the previous season.

Looking ahead, Josh Norris's contract extends until the end of the 2029-30 season, when he will reach the age of 31. As a talented and well-compensated player, he remains a key figure to watch in the world of professional hockey, with the potential for further growth and success as he continues his career in the NHL.