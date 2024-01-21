Is Josh Norris playing vs Philadelphia Flyers? Senators center's availability for back-to-back game revealed

Josh Norris has been a key player for the Senators in the NHL. The latest reports suggest that Josh Norris is likely to take the ice tonight, bringing a sigh of relief to Senators' fans.

In the previous game against the Winnipeg Jets, Norris, who had been sidelined due to an upper-body injury, made a triumphant return. Despite the team's 2-1 overtime loss, Norris managed to contribute with an assist.

In his comeback performance, Norris logged an impressive 20:04 in ice time, underscoring his crucial role on the team. His return marked the end of a four-game absence, during which the Senators sorely missed his offensive prowess. Prior to his injury, Norris had been on a five-game goal streak, amassing seven points.

Norris faced a brief scoring drought after the December break, enduring eight games without a point despite firing 20 shots on goal. The lack of consistency has been a challenge for Norris this season, but his resilience and determination have been evident throughout.

A significant development for the Senators is the return of Shane Pinto from suspension, scheduled for Sunday's game. This marks a crucial moment for the team as they will have their top three centers, including Josh Norris, on the ice simultaneously for the first time in a year since January 21, 2023.

Senators lost 2-1 in overtime upon Josh Norris' return

In a thrilling overtime clash, Nikolaj Ehlers emerged as the hero for the Winnipeg Jets, securing a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators with a goal just 45.8 seconds before the final buzzer.

Mason Appleton contributed to the Jets' score in the second period, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made an impressive 34 saves.

Ehlers' game-winning play involved a skillful deke around Ottawa's Jakob Chychrun, followed by a precise backhand shot past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. The win marked the Jets' third consecutive victory in a nine-game stretch against Eastern Conference opponents, showcasing their dominance with a 13-1-3 record against such teams this season.

Jets coach Rick Bowness acknowledged,

“Give us credit for finding a way to win the game, even though I would say we weren’t at our best."

The game saw Ottawa's Parker Kelly level the score in the third period after Nino Niederreiter set up Appleton for the opening goal in the second.

The matchup featured the oldest coaching duo in the NHL, with Bowness at 69 and Martin at 71. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot marked their 400th NHL game, while the return of Josh Norris, playing after a four-game absence, added depth to the Senators' lineup.