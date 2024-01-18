Is Joshua Roy related to Patrick Roy? Exploring familiial connection between Habs forward and best goaltender in NHL history

Players with similar surnames can cause confusion among fans trying to differentiate between them, and this has been the case with Joshua Roy and Patrick Roy.

Joshua Roy is a rising young talent who plays as a winger for the Montreal Canadiens. On the other hand, Patrick Roy is a legendary hockey goaltender.

Patrick Roy is a Hockey Hall of Famer and has won four Stanley Cup titles along with three Vezinas. He played for only two franchises, the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens, in his legendary 19-year career.

The Roys have one thing in common: a connection to the Montreal Canadiens. Because of this, many NHL fans believe Joshua and Patrick Roy are father and son. However, Patrick and Joshua Roy are not related.

They're not at all related. Joshua hails from St-Georges-de-Beauce, Quebec, and was born to Sandra and Paulin Roy on Aug. 6, 2003.

On the other hand, Patrick Roy is divorced and the father of three children named Frederick, Jonathan and Jana. His sons Jonathan and Frederick also played for the Quebec Remparts during Roy's tenure as the coach of the team.

Joshua Roy's NHL career

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils

Roy was drafted No. 150 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old forward is a Habs prospect currently playing for the Laval Rockets in the AHL.

Roy made his debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday last week. The contest ended with the Oilers beating the Habs 2-1 in overtime.

Roy's career highlight came during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. The 20-year-old forward scored his first career goal in the matchup. So far, Roy has played three games, recording one point this season.