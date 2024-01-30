Is Justin Bieber performing at the NHL All-Star Game? What we know about headline act at star-studded event

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The skills competition is on Friday, Feb. 2, and the main event, the All-Star Game, is on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Contrary to speculation, Justin Bieber will not be gracing the stage at the NHL All-Star game. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer clarified that due to health concerns related to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Bieber will not be performing.

Mayer said,

“Bieber hasn’t performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early,”

He added,

“Him being involved, that was a no-brainer. You’re going to see that he’s going to be very present.”

Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the headline act for the second intermission performance during the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game.

Who all are performing at the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, from Feb. 1 to 3, boasts an impressive entertainment lineup. The National Hockey League recently announced the addition of country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, multi-platinum duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws and rising R&B star Kiana Lede to the roster.

Owen Riegling, known for his hit single "Old Dirt Roads," will perform at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 2, rounding out the previously announced lineup. Loud Luxury, with their certified diamond hit "Body," will kick off the festivities with a performance during player introductions for the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Reklaws and Kiana Lede are set to perform the national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively.

The entertainment extravaganza continues with Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae headlining the second intermission performance. Celebrity captains, including global superstar Justin Bieber, actor Will Arnett and musician Michael Buble, will play a role in the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL player draft on Feb. 1.

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris and ASL interpreters Lisa Dressler and Lisa Faria add to the lineup. The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will complement the on-ice action.

Tickets and event details are available at NHL.com/AllStar.