Is Kailer Yamamoto Japanese? Exploring the ethic roots of the new Seattle Kraken signing

The Seattle Kraken recently made headlines with their signing of Kailer Yamamoto, an American professional ice hockey right winger.

Kailer Yamamoto was born to Russell Yamamoto and LeAnn Yamamoto, and he holds American nationality. While information about his parents' professions is not readily available, his father's roots can be traced back to Spokane, Washington. However, it is his diverse heritage that adds an intriguing aspect to his story.

Yamamoto's ethnicity is mixed, with his father being half-Japanese and half-Hawaiian. His mother, on the other hand, is Japanese American. This blend of cultures and backgrounds has undoubtedly shaped Yamamoto's upbringing and perspective. The influence of his Japanese and Hawaiian roots is particularly significant in understanding his ethnic background.

Going back in time, Yamamoto's paternal great-grandfather, Saichi Yamamoto, was Japanese and immigrated to Hawaii. It was in Hawaii that he met his Japanese American wife, Monoyo, who was born there as well. The couple eventually moved to Washington, where Yamamoto's paternal grandfather, Richard, was born.

Adding another layer to his ethnic roots, Yamamoto's grandmother, Carole Ann Kemp, was of European descent. Yamamoto's older brother, Keanu, has also been involved in the world of ice hockey. In fact, they were taught to skate by the mother of Tyler Johnson, another prominent NHL player, and later trained with Johnson himself during their offseason.

Kailer Yamamoto joins Kraken on a 1-year deal

It has been a whirlwind week for Kailer Yamamoto, the talented young winger who recently found a new home with the Seattle Kraken. The 24-year-old started his journey with the Edmonton Oilers but was traded alongside Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings.

However, Yamamoto's time in Detroit was short-lived, as the Red Wings promptly bought him out, making him an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Fortunately for Yamamoto, he has now secured a fresh start with the Seattle Kraken, signing a one-year deal worth $1.5 million for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The previous season proved to be a challenging one for Yamamoto, as he experienced a notable regression in his performance. After an impressive campaign in 2021-22, where he recorded 20 goals and 41 points in 81 games for the Oilers, his production took a hit.

In 58 regular-season games, Yamamoto managed only 10 goals and 25 points. Disappointingly, his struggles extended to the postseason, where he mustered just one goal, four points, and an unfortunate minus-7 rating in only 12 games played.

These struggles, combined with Kailer Yamamoto's previous hefty cap hit of $3.1 million, were the primary factors that led to the Oilers trading him to the Red Wings in a salary dump move. Unfortunately for Yamamoto, his time in Detroit was short-lived, as the Red Wings decided to buy him out.

Joining the Seattle Kraken presents Yamamoto with a fresh start and a chance to rediscover his scoring touch.

