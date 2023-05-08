Is Keegan Kolesar playing tonight against Edmonton Oilers? May 8, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Keegan Kolesar will play tonight against the Edmonton Oilers, hoping to build on his impressive performance in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets. Kolesar, who is primarily known for his physical play, showcased his offensive skills on Saturday, scoring a goal on just two shots.

Playing on the fourth line, Kolesar is not expected to contribute much offensively, but he has shown that he can make a difference when given the opportunity. In addition to his goal, he also recorded four hits and a fighting major, demonstrating his willingness to get involved physically and stand up for his teammates.

Kolesar's strong play has earned him a spot in the lineup for tonight's game against the Oilers, as the Golden Knights look to continue their winning ways in the playoffs. Through three postseason outings, Kolesar has accumulated four shots, 15 hits, and seven penalty minutes, making him a valuable asset to the team's physical and defensive efforts.

A look at Keegan Kolesar's NHL career

Keegan Kolesar is a professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League.

Kolesar was drafted 69th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. However, on June 24, 2017, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2017 draft.

Keegan Kolesar had to wait a few years to make his NHL debut, but he finally got the call-up to the Golden Knights on January 10, 2020.

The following night, he made his NHL debut against none other than his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. While he didn't register a point in that game, it was a significant moment in Kolesar's career, as he had worked hard to get to that point.

However, Keegan Kolesar had to wait a little longer for his first NHL goal. It finally came on March 22, 2021, in a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Kolesar's goal came in the third period of the game and helped the Golden Knights secure a 6-1 victory over their opponents. It was undoubtedly a special moment for Kolesar, who had been working hard to make an impact at the NHL level.

While Keegan Kolesar's NHL career is still in its early stages, he has already shown that he has the potential to be a valuable player for the Golden Knights.

