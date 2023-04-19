Is Kevin Fiala playing tonight against Edmonton Oilers? April 19, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala's status for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night is currently listed as questionable.

Fiala missed Game 1 on Monday due to a lower-body injury, which had already kept him out of the final six games of the regular season.

Fiala's absence was felt in Game 1, although the Kings won 4-3 against the Oilers. Fiala has had a strong regular season, producing 23 goals and 72 points in 69 games, and his offensive output will be sorely missed if he is unable to suit up for Game 2.

At this time, it is unclear when Kevin Fiala will be available to return. The Kings will likely take a cautious approach with their star forward, as they will need him at full strength if they hope to advance in the playoff series.

If Fiala is unable to play, the Kings will need other players to step up and fill the void left by his absence. Players like Quinton Byfield and Alex Lafallo will need to take on larger roles to generate more scoring opportunities for the team.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Kevin Fiala will be able to play in Game 2. Kings fans will be holding their breath and hoping for good news on his status, as his presence could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Kevin Fiala makes waves with lucrative contract

Kevin Fiala, a talented Swiss ice hockey star, has been making headlines this season as one of the key players for the Los Angeles Kings. Fiala recently signed a lucrative seven-year contract worth $55 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.8 million and a signing bonus of $3.2 million.

For the current season, the 26-year-old left-wing player earns a base salary of $3.2 million and a minor league salary of $6.5 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent when he turns 32 at the end of the 2028-29 season.

Fiala was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft with the 11th overall pick. After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators for $2.7 million, Fiala spent some time playing for the team's AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

He made his NHL debut in March 2015 and was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2019, where he continued to impress with his performances. In 2021, Fiala signed a one-year extension with the Wild worth $5.1 million.

In 2022, Kevin Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Brock Faber. With his impressive track record and ongoing success on the ice, Fiala is poised to continue making a significant impact in the sport of ice hockey for years to come.

