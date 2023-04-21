Is Kevin Fiala playing tonight against the Edmonton Oilers? April 21, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Kevin Fiala did not play in Games 1 and 2 against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. His status is still considered questionable.

Aa lower-body injury also prevented him from playing in the final six regular-season games.

The Kings defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 1. In Game 2, the Oilers drew the series to win 4-2. The Swiss international played no part in either game, and the Kings would prefer to have him forward.

Fiala had a tremendous regular season, scoring 23 goals and tallying 72 points in 69 contests. If he is unable to play in Game 3, his offensive contributions will again be badly missed.

Whether Kevin Fiala will return is currently unknown. The Kings will probably be careful with their star forward since they need him to be at full strength if they want to win their playoff series.

We just have to wait for official team updates before any news about him can be confirmed. Hence, only time will tell whether he will be available for Game 3.

As his presence might be the difference between a win and a loss, Kings supporters will be holding their breath and hoping for good news regarding his condition.

Kevin Fiala has signed a very lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala #22 of the Los Angeles Kings

Fiala is an important member of the Los Angeles Kings. He just inked a seven-year, $55 million deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.8 million and a $3.2 million signing bonus.

The 26-year-old left-wing player makes $3.2 million in basic pay and $6.5 million in minor league pay for the current season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2028–29 NHL season.

Fiala was originally brought in by the Nashville Predators. In March 2015, he made his NHL debut. In 2019, he was moved to the Minnesota Wild, where he proceeded to put up impressive displays. Fiala agreed to a $5.1 million, one-year deal with the Wild in 2021.

Kevin Fiala was exchanged for Brock Faber, a defenseman, by the Los Angeles Kings in 2022. Fiala has been one of the best players for the Kings. They achieved third seed in the Pacific Division and the Swiss international was one of the biggest contributors to that.

