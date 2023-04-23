Is Kevin Fiala playing tonight against the Edmonton Oilers? April 23, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Kevin Fiala's return to the LA Kings lineup could be on the horizon. According to Kings coach Todd McLellan, if Fiala continues to show signs of improvement, he could take to the ice for a pregame skate on Saturday.

David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriod Kings coach McLellan says if he continues to improve, Kevin Fiala could skate in pregame tomorrow.

Kevin Fiala has been sidelined since April 1 with a lower-body injury and missed Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. However, McLellan has been optimistic about his progress, stating that he believes Fiala is "getting better."

Fiala's absence has been felt by the Kings, as he was a key contributor during the regular season, with 23 goals and 72 points in just 69 games. His return will be a significant boost for the team as they look to continue their push towards the playoffs.

Fiala's health and well-being remain the top priority, and the Kings will only bring him back into the lineup when he's fully ready. However, the fact that he could potentially take to the ice for the pregame skate is an encouraging sign and suggests that his return may be imminent.

A look at Kevin Fiala's NHL career

Swiss forward Kevin Fiala has made quite an impact during his NHL career. In just his fourth season in the league, Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June 2022, and the very next day he signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the team, securing his future in the league.

Kevin Fiala was drafted in the first round (No. 11) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, and he wasted no time making an impact in the playoffs. Before his 21st birthday, he scored two overtime goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, both coming in his first 18 playoff games with the Predators.

His first big moment came in the fourth playoff game of his NHL career, when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on April 17, 2017. This gave Nashville a 3-2 win and a 3-0 series lead en route to a sweep.

Despite sustaining a broken femur in the second round against the St. Louis Blues that year, Fiala returned healthy in 2017-18 and had NHL career highs in goals (23), assists (25), points (48), plus-minus (plus-20), power-play points (13) and games played (80).

However, after a slow start to the 2018-19 season, the Predators traded Fiala to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 25, 2019. Ironically, his first two goals for Minnesota came against the Predators on March 5.

Kevin Fiala played three seasons with the Wild and had 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) in his fourth season with the team before being traded to the Kings. His impressive play earned him a spot on the Swiss national team, and he won a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship with five points in five games.

