Is Kevin Fiala playing tonight against the Vancouver Canucks? Latest injury update ahead of matchup on April 10, 2023

Kevin Fiala might not play in Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. This marks another game that Fiala has missed due to a lower-body injury.

Fiala's absence is a big blow to the Kings, who are currently in third place in the Pacific Division and fighting to secure their spot in the playoffs.

While it is unclear when Fiala will return to the lineup, the Kings are likely to be cautious with the 24-year-old to avoid a more serious injury heading into the playoffs. The Kings will need to rely on their depth and other key players to step up in Fiala's absence.

As for Monday's game against the Canucks, the Kings will need to find a way to secure a victory without one of their top offensive weapons. While it won't be an easy task, the team has shown resilience throughout the season and will look to continue that trend in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

A look at Kevin Fiala's NHL career

Kevin Fiala is a Swiss-born professional ice hockey player currently playing as a winger for the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.

Fiala was selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (No. 11) of the 2014 NHL Draft and made his debut in the 2015-16 season. He quickly made an impact in the playoffs, scoring two overtime goals before his 21st birthday. In his first 18 playoff games with the Predators, Fiala scored five goals.

Fiala's playoff run in 2017 came to an abrupt end when he sustained a broken femur in the second round against the St. Louis Blues, which forced him to miss the remainder of the postseason.

In the 2018-19 season, Fiala had a slow start, and the Predators traded him to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 25, 2019. Ironically, Fiala's first two goals for Minnesota came against the Predators on March 5. He spent four seasons with the Wild, where he had 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29, 2022.

Kevin Fiala's impressive performance during his stint with the Wild and his prior playoff success earned him a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the Kings, preventing him from becoming a restricted free agent.

