Is Kris Knoblauch married? All we know about Edmonton Oilers HC's personal life

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is not only a seasoned hockey strategist but also a devoted family man. Married to Autumn, the couple have two teenage kids, Marek and Emry.

The Knoblauch family story began when Kris and Autumn crossed paths during his hockey stint with the Edmonton Ice while Autumn was pursuing her education at the University of Alberta.

The bond between them flourished, leading to their marriage in 2004. The couple welcomed their first child, Marek, in 2007, born in Cranbrook. Three years later, Emry joined the family, also born in Cranbrook. Emry, 13, is in eighth grade in Hartford.

Autum is a dedicated speech pathologist. The family dynamic extends beyond their household, with both Marek and Emry actively engaged in school and extracurricular activities.

Following his appointment as the Oilers coach, Kris Knoblauch talked about his commitment to family. When asked about the significant influences on his career, Kris became emotional and proudly said "My family".

Despite the demands of an NHL coaching position, Kris remains a quintessential family man. For him, every day is a family day, and this sentiment is reflected in his actions both on and off the ice.

The Knoblauch family traveled from Hartford to Edmonton to support Kris during his first game as the Oilers coach at the Shell AeroCentre in Nov. 2023. However, family commitments took precedence, and the visit was cut short, as Marek had high school hockey tryouts back home.

The Knoblauch family

Kris Knoblauch's personal life provides a glimpse into the man behind the Oilers' bench. A supportive husband, caring father and a coach with a deep appreciation for family values.

Kris Knoblauch's debut season as Oilers coach couldn't have been any better

The Edmonton Oilers secured their 16th straight victory, just one win away from equaling the NHL record, beating the Nashville Predators 4-1 at Rogers Place.

The latest win ties them with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest win streak in league history.

The Oilers have an opportunity to match the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when they face the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6 after the NHL All-Star break.