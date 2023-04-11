Is Kyle Connor playing tonight against the Minnesota Wild? Latest injury update ahead of matchup on April 11

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is on a hot streak. The Winnipeg Jets will most likely rely on him once again as they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Connor is expected to play in this highly-anticipated game leading up to the playoffs.

Kyle Connor's recent contributions have been instrumental in the Jets' recent success, including a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The 24-year-old winger notched a goal and an assist in that game, marking the fourth time in his last five outings that he has found the back of the net.

Over that five-game stretch, Connor has amassed an impressive four goals and six points, solidifying his position as a key offensive weapon for the Jets. In fact, he has been one of the team's most consistent scorers all season long, having recorded 32 goals and 81 points in 80 games.

Kyle Connor's current point total is especially impressive considering he has surpassed the 80-point milestone for the second consecutive season. In the 2021-22 campaign, he racked up a remarkable 47 goals and 93 points, cementing his status as one of the league's top young talents.

Kyle Connor's impressive form in the 2022-2023 NHL season

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has continued his impressive form this season, notching up 32 goals and 49 assists for a total of 81 points in 80 games.

Connor's consistency has been a key factor in the Jets' success this season, with his ability to both score and create goals consolidating his significance on the ice. His 32 goals put him among the top 20 in the league, while his 49 assists are tied for 11th.

Looking at his game-by-game breakdown, Connor has been a consistent contributor throughout the season. He has recorded 20 multi-point games so far, including an eight-game stretch in November and December where he tallied 11 goals and 10 assists.

Connor has also shown up in big moments, with nine of his goals coming on the power play and two being game-winners. His shooting percentage of 11.9% is slightly lower than his career average, but it's still a respectable figure.

Overall, Kyle Connor's performance in the 2022-2023 NHL season has been a continuation of the form that saw him record 93 points in the previous campaign.

