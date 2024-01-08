"Is Laferriere’s hand okay?" - NHL fans bust out jokes as a bloody-nosed Tom Wilson image celebrating Capitals' win goes viral on social media

In the aftermath of the Washington Capitals' triumphant victory against the Los Angeles Kings, Tom Wilson emerged as a true hockey warrior, wearing his battle scars with pride.

The 29-year-old winger got a bloody nose after taking an inadvertent stick and a forceful punch to the face from Kings forward Alex Laferriere during the third period. Despite the blows, Wilson returned to the game before the final horn, leaving fans in awe of his dedication to the sport.

Postgame celebrations, however, revealed Wilson's battle-worn appearance – a swollen and still-bleeding nose became the focal point of social media attention. NHL fans, known for their quick wit and humor, didn't miss a beat in reacting to the viral image.

One fan jokingly inquired:

"Is Laferriere’s hand okay?"

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Adding to the jest, a fan cleverly wrote:

"People often make the joke about a player running into someone's hands/arms when taking a hit, but this time, he literally ran into Laffy's hand lol."

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

One more fan shared an important news:

"Also just announced he and his wife are expecting their first child."

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/STLBooze3 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The incident showcased Tom Wilson's resilience on the ice and sparked a wave of amusement among NHL enthusiasts on social media.

Washington Capitals Tom Wilson endured a facial collision

In a gritty performance, Tom Wilson, the robust winger for the Washington Capitals, bore the aftermath of a facial collision during a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The incident occurred at 6:45 in the final period when Wilson's face met the hands of Kings forward Alex Laferriere. The impact left Wilson visibly affected, with significant blood and swelling around his nose.

The winger missed nearly nine and a half minutes of the period for repairs but made a bold return in the final five minutes, contributing to the Capitals' 4-3 victory. Coach Spencer Carbery acknowledged Wilson's resilience during the postgame speech, hailing him as a warrior for coming back into the contest.

Despite the uncertainty about a potential broken nose, Carbery confirmed the swelling but didn't have precise details. Wilson, known for his physical style of play, logged over 15 minutes of ice time in the game, displaying remarkable determination.

As the Capitals enjoy a three-day break before their next matchup, Tom Wilson has time to recover, and fans hope to see the swelling subside. The incident adds another chapter to Wilson's history of enduring physical challenges, showcasing his commitment to the game and leaving fans eagerly anticipating his performance at the upcoming All-Star Weekend.