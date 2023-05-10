Is Laurent Brossoit playing tonight against Edmonton Oilers? May 10, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights will be without goaltender Laurent Brossoit for their upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brossoit suffered a lower body injury during Monday's game, and he is still being evaluated by medical staff. The goaltender is scheduled to undergo further testing, which kept him out of Tuesday's practice.

Brossoit had to leave Monday's game against the Oilers after attempting to move across the crease to stop a rebound at the 11:44 mark of the first period. The netminder needed assistance to get off the ice and did not return to the game.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injury is or how long he will be out of the lineup. Brossoit has been a key contributor for the Golden Knights in this postseason, posting a 5-2 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

His absence from the lineup will be felt, but the Vegas Golden Knights have options to replace him. Adin Hill could make his first NHL playoff start in Game 4 against the Oilers.

The Golden Knights will need to stay focused and continue to play their game, even without Brossoit in the lineup. They have a tough opponent in the Oilers, who are fighting to stay alive.

A quick look at Laurent Brossoit's NHL career

Laurent Brossoit was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and signed an entry-level contract in 2013. However, he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers later that year, and it was with the Oilers that he made his NHL debut in 2015.

In his first NHL game, Laurent Brossoit made an impressive 49 saves, but the Oilers lost the game 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks. Brossoit struggled in his first full NHL season (2015-16), going 0-4-1 with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. However, he bounced back in the 2016-17 season, going 4-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Laurent Brossoit spent one more season with the Oilers in 2017-18, but he struggled once again as a backup, going 3-7-1. However, he signed with the Winnipeg Jets in the summer of 2018, and it was there that his career took off.

In his first season with the Jets, Brossoit went 13-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA, a .925 save percentage, and one shutout in 21 games. Laurent Brossoit was later traded to Vegas Golden Knights, and this season he's been an important player for them.

