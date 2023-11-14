Is Leon Draisaitl married? All we know about the Edmonton Oilers center's current relationship

In the calmer intervals of the NHL, attention frequently shifts towards the personal lives of its players, including the Edmonton Oilers' star, Leon Draisaitl. He is currently acknowledged as one of the top five players on a global scale.

The insights provided by Keven Mawn of Fanadiens have recently illuminated Draisaitl's romantic journey. Mawn confirmed his involvement with the accomplished actress and model, Celeste Desjardins.

Born on June 14, 1996, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Celeste Desjardins has starred in films such as "Taken" (2017) and "Skate God." With over 135,000 followers on social media, she is not only an accomplished actress but also a popular personality.

Leon Draisaitl, the 28-year-old German hockey sensation, has had a remarkable career with the Edmonton Oilers. He became the second-youngest player in team history to score a hat-trick in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Additionally, he showcased his exceptional skills by recording five or more points in a single playoff game, a feat accomplished by only four other Oilers players.

Contrary to marriage rumors, Leon Draisaitl is not married but has been in a committed relationship with Celeste Desjardins since 2018. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram, publicly declaring their love in June of the same year.

As the duo continues to enjoy vacations and attend sporting events together, their relationship remains a captivating aspect of Draisaitl's off-ice story.

Leon Draisaitl's Dominant stint: A Glance at his current season brilliance and early Hockey years

In the ongoing NHL season, Leon Draisaitl has showcased his prowess with 14 games played, amassing a total of 19 points (6 goals and 13 assists).

Born on October 27, 1995, in Cologne, Germany, Leon inherited a passion for ice hockey from his father, a former player for Kölner Haie and a three-time Winter Olympian with the German national team. Despite engaging in various sports during his childhood, Draisaitl's true devotion lay in ice hockey.

His early years saw him playing with the Kölner Haie under-16 team, the Adler Mannheim under-18 team, and the Ravensburg Towerstars, a team coached by his father. Notably, during the 2011–12 German Development League season, Draisaitl's stellar performance with Jungadler Mannheim earned him the coveted title of Player of the Year, recording 21 goals and 56 points in 35 games.