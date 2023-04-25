Is Leon Draisaitl playing tonight against the Los Angeles Kings? April 25, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Leon Draisaitl has been in excellent form. The German has been on fire for the Edmonton Oilers in this playoff series. Everyone says he has 'it'. But will he be available to play the next game? Of course, he will.

The player has a clean bill of health and no suspensions, to speak of. He has been in great form and it looks like the Kings can hardly stop him.

He has been noted to be a playoff performer and he hasn't disappointed anyone at all with his performances.

When Draisaitl is playing, Edmonton outscores Los Angeles 14-4 in the first 93:42 of the game, while Los Angeles outscores Edmonton 9-0 in the last 169:40.

While Draisaitl's skill on the power play has something to do with it, Edmonton has outshot the Kings 53-45 and outscored them 8-4 when the star was playing at even strength.

How did Leon Draisaitl help his team in these playoffs?

Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Four

Edmonton Oilers were trailing the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 with less than half the game remaining, and a 3-1 series deficit was looming. Although it wouldn't have been a death sentence, it might be said that they would have been in a predicament they were unlikely to get out of, especially with the Kings playing strong hockey.

The Oilers are fortunate to have Leon Draisaitl playing for them. First, the German superstar scored a goal from a wide-open space in front of the net to get the game within one. Then, he sent his team into the second intermission with the score tied, with a power-play goal off a penalty he drew himself.

Considering Leon Draisaitl is a former Hart Trophy winner who ranks 16th all-time in points per game, it would be hard to call him an unlikely hero. But he still gets overshadowed by Connor McDavid at times. That isn't happening in these playoffs.

On Sunday, Edmonton seemed to be heading for yet another playoff letdown, but it was saved by a guy who never fails to deliver when it counts.

The NHL's most reliable postseason performer will likely need to work even more magic if the Oilers are to win their surprisingly tough first-round series.

Poll : 0 votes