Is Leon Draisaitl playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? 8 May 2023 | NHL Playoffs

Leon Draisaitl has been on fire. This has been one of the best performances we have ever seen from him in the playoffs. Nobody can contain him. He and Connor McDavid have been a deadly combo. Their fatal one-two punch leaves any team dazzled and frazzled and on the mat.

Draisaitl will be available to play against the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 3 will see him take the stick and attempt to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 series lead.

The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night to square their Western Conference semifinal series at one game each thanks to two-goal performances from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Drasaitl has accumulated 17 points (13 goals, four assists) through the first eight games of the postseason after scoring four goals in the opening contest. Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers (1976) and Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers (1985) share the record for the most playoff goals in a season with 19.

The third and fourth games of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series will be played in Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday.

The Oilers' 5-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena brought the series to a 1-1 tie and allowed the Oilers to return to Edmonton for the first time since Game 5 in Los Angeles.

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have the home advantage over the Golden Knights

The Oilers' performance was a forceful comeback for them after they completely outplayed the Golden Knights and had the game in their pocket after the first 20 minutes.

The result was a significant improvement over Game 1 where Vegas was able to score five goals against Stuart Skinner and another into the empty net by capitalizing on the Oilers' errors.

After a challenging series against a Los Angeles Kings team that played a very different style, coach Jay Woodcroft acknowledged that it took some time to adjust to the Golden Knights' playing style.

After losing their home-ice advantage in the first two games of the series, the Golden Knights travel to Edmonton hoping to regain it.

The Oilers are tied for the second-most goals scored by a team since the 2005-06 season with an average of 4.25 goals per game during the postseason.

With a ratio of 1.64, the Golden Knights have the highest takeaway-to-giveaway ratio in the postseason. Additionally, Vegas has 20.14 blocks per game, which is the most in the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl will play a very important part in this fixture.

